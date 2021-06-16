‘Objectionable’ video of a religious cleric goes viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman who was teaching at Jamia Islamia in Lahore for last many years says that the video is fabricated as his body was not moving and that he drank tea containing ‘toxic material’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) A local religious seminary’s cleric Mufti Aziz’s-ur-Rehman has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Mufti is seen sitting on a chair and a boy comes and sits on his lap. He was seen with objectionable scene. The video clip has gone viral on social media which has grabbed huge attention of the social media users.

According to the reports, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman teaches at Jamia Islamia in Lahore.

As the video came to the record, the administration of the seminary sacked Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman has said that this video was made intentionally to defame him as the administrators of the religious seminary who were his pupils felt threatened that he [Mufti Aziz]might control the madrissa.

“I was given some toxic in the tea and you can see that my body was not moving in the video. The was not forced to do anything. He came and made this video. Actually, it was produced and made viral to defame me as two administrators of the religious seminary thought perhaps I might control it,”.