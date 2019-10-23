UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Participating In 28th Mid Career Course At NIM Peshawar Visit FCCI

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Officers participating in 28th mid career course at NIM Peshawar visit FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) ::A delegation consisting of 22 officers participating in 28th mid career course at NIM Peshawar visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

On this occasion, National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar said that all available recourses are being exploited to harness the administrative, managerial and professional skills of the officers belonging to different service cadres while field studies will provide them opportunity to directly interact with the business community and translate their business skill and experience in formulating business related policies or making important decisions.

He said that there were total 44 officers which were divided into two groups. One group is visiting Chitral and other hilly areas while the second group particularly consisting of the officers from Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KPK) is visiting this industrial hub to understand speedy and swift growth of this city.

Quoting his meeting with Divisional Commissioner, Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar said that he had briefed the participants of this delegation about the administrative structure of this division. Now they are visiting FCCI to interact with business community and understand the complex intricacies of exports.

He also touched upon the menace of under/over invoicing in import and export business and hoped that civil servants will discourage it under a system of self accountability.

"Yet another objective of bringing KPK officers to Faisalabad is to promote interprovincial harmony," he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI told that this trade body practically represents 1.5 million population of this division although its members are only 7000. He said that there are two categories of FCCI members including corporate and associate class. President from each category is elected on alternate years and he belongs to the associate class.

He said that although population wise Faisalabad is 3rd major city of Pakistan but performance wise Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been declared No.1 Chamber of the country. He further told that elected offices bearers, executive and secretarial have to make collective efforts to make it a role model chamber.

Secretary General FCCI Abid Masood recommended broadening of tax base instead of focusing on existing tax payers. He suggested replacement of digital economy with cash economy to broaden the tax base.

Later, President Rana Sikandar Azam presented FCCI shield to Abdul Sattar, Chief Instructor NIM Peshawar who also reciprocated the same.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Import Business Same Chitral Chamber Hub Commerce All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

25 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

25 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

27 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.