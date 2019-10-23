Officers participating in 28th mid career course at NIM Peshawar visit FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) ::A delegation consisting of 22 officers participating in 28th mid career course at NIM Peshawar visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

On this occasion, National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar said that all available recourses are being exploited to harness the administrative, managerial and professional skills of the officers belonging to different service cadres while field studies will provide them opportunity to directly interact with the business community and translate their business skill and experience in formulating business related policies or making important decisions.

He said that there were total 44 officers which were divided into two groups. One group is visiting Chitral and other hilly areas while the second group particularly consisting of the officers from Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KPK) is visiting this industrial hub to understand speedy and swift growth of this city.

Quoting his meeting with Divisional Commissioner, Chief Instructor Abdul Sattar said that he had briefed the participants of this delegation about the administrative structure of this division. Now they are visiting FCCI to interact with business community and understand the complex intricacies of exports.

He also touched upon the menace of under/over invoicing in import and export business and hoped that civil servants will discourage it under a system of self accountability.

"Yet another objective of bringing KPK officers to Faisalabad is to promote interprovincial harmony," he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI told that this trade body practically represents 1.5 million population of this division although its members are only 7000. He said that there are two categories of FCCI members including corporate and associate class. President from each category is elected on alternate years and he belongs to the associate class.

He said that although population wise Faisalabad is 3rd major city of Pakistan but performance wise Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been declared No.1 Chamber of the country. He further told that elected offices bearers, executive and secretarial have to make collective efforts to make it a role model chamber.

Secretary General FCCI Abid Masood recommended broadening of tax base instead of focusing on existing tax payers. He suggested replacement of digital economy with cash economy to broaden the tax base.

Later, President Rana Sikandar Azam presented FCCI shield to Abdul Sattar, Chief Instructor NIM Peshawar who also reciprocated the same.