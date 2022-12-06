UrduPoint.com

Offices Start Functioning In Newly Introduced District Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Offices in the newly introduced district Kot Addu have started functioning to facilitate the masses. In this regard, a review meeting chaired by the maiden deputy commissioner Muhammad Hussain Rana, was held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the officers from different departments, the deputy commissioner stated that the administration had fewer resources compared to the challenges. He instructed officers to work with dedication and more than their capabilities in order to deliver relief to the masses.

It was also informed that different departments including education, Health, District Council, Agriculture, and some others started functioning in an amicable way.

Muhammad Hussain Rana stated that he wanted to make an efficient team for the solution of problems of the local citizens. He instructed them to submit reports about their offices concerned so that obstacles should be removed immediately. The deputy commissioner stated that he wanted to develop Kot Addu as an ideal district of the province.

