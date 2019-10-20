OFWM project underway to enhance production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Director General Agriculture Punjab (Irrigation reforms) Malik Muhammad Akram has said that 'On Farm Water Management (OFWM) project' was underway across the province to enhance irrigated agriculture production.

He said that the provincial government was providing 60 per cent of total cost of installation of drip/sprinkling irrigation system to growers during 2019-20, under the project.

The 75 per cent water would be saved while 20 to 100 per cent production also to be enhanced through the project, he added.

He said that the project would be helpful to control water wastage, proper usage of fertilisers and 20 to 35 per cent reduction in cost of production. The growers could get application forms from divisional director/deputy director or assistant direction (Irrigation reforms) offices free of cost. He said that the form could also be downloaded from www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk.