UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFWM Project Underway To Enhance Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

OFWM project underway to enhance production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Director General Agriculture Punjab (Irrigation reforms) Malik Muhammad Akram has said that 'On Farm Water Management (OFWM) project' was underway across the province to enhance irrigated agriculture production.

He said that the provincial government was providing 60 per cent of total cost of installation of drip/sprinkling irrigation system to growers during 2019-20, under the project.

The 75 per cent water would be saved while 20 to 100 per cent production also to be enhanced through the project, he added.

He said that the project would be helpful to control water wastage, proper usage of fertilisers and 20 to 35 per cent reduction in cost of production. The growers could get application forms from divisional director/deputy director or assistant direction (Irrigation reforms) offices free of cost. He said that the form could also be downloaded from www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

15 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

30 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

45 minutes ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

60 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.