UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Injects 12 New Wells In Production Gathering System In FY 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:04 PM

OGDCL injects 12 new wells in production gathering system in FY 2020-21

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year.

"The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively," the company said in its financial report for the year 2020-21.

During the period under review, the OGDCL acquired 2,539 Line Kilometer of 2D and 600 Square Kilometer of 3D seismic data, spud twenty wells including ten exploratory/appraisal wells, eight development wells, one re-entry well and one sidetrack well.

Its exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries including Togh Bala-1, Siab-1(Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in district Kohat, KP province, Lakhi Rud X- 1 in district Musa Khel and Jandran X-4 in district Barkhan, Balochistan province and Sial- 1 in district Hyderabad, Sindh province.

The company's average net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production stood at 36,892 barrels per day, 870 million cubic feet per day gas and 803 tons per day respectively, during the year under review.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hyderabad Kohat Barkhan Gas Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belaru ..

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belarus Since August 2020 - Investig ..

1 minute ago
 Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

22 minutes ago
 Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP comman ..

Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP commander killed: ISPR

1 minute ago
 Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in ..

Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in Tank operation

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 12,434 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 12,434 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 26,000 mark

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 2,564 more COVID-19 cases, 311,289 ..

S.Korea reports 2,564 more COVID-19 cases, 311,289 in total

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.