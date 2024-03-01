OGDCL Rolls Out Its ESG Policy To Promote Sustainable Practices
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 07:45 PM
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by announcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by announcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.
In response to the growing demand from investors and stakeholders for transparency and accountability in ESG factors, OGDCL's board of Directors released its comprehensive ESG policy statement on February 27, 2024, said a news release.
The OGDCL ESG policy underscores the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and effective corporate governance practices.
By embracing these principles, OGDCL aims to create shared value for sustainable development. The policy outlines OGDCL's strategic approach to managing environmental impacts, fostering social inclusivity, and upholding high standards of corporate governance.
OGDCL view the ESG Policy as a crucial first step in embracing more sustainability practices and becoming a responsible, adaptable, and resilient organization. The OGDCL ESG policy is aligned with international best practices and reflects the company's commitment to transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct.
Recent Stories
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal6 minutes ago
-
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program6 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district6 minutes ago
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case10 minutes ago
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record10 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian17 minutes ago
-
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:17 minutes ago
-
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana17 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 cases17 minutes ago
-
No drug crisis in Punjab: health secretary6 minutes ago