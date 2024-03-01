OGDCL rolls out its ESG policy to promote sustainable practices

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by announcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by announcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.

In response to the growing demand from investors and stakeholders for transparency and accountability in ESG factors, OGDCL's board of Directors released its comprehensive ESG policy statement on February 27, 2024, said a news release.

The OGDCL ESG policy underscores the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and effective corporate governance practices.

By embracing these principles, OGDCL aims to create shared value for sustainable development. The policy outlines OGDCL's strategic approach to managing environmental impacts, fostering social inclusivity, and upholding high standards of corporate governance.

OGDCL view the ESG Policy as a crucial first step in embracing more sustainability practices and becoming a responsible, adaptable, and resilient organization. The OGDCL ESG policy is aligned with international best practices and reflects the company's commitment to transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct.