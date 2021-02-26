Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that Ogra has recommended Rs20.7 increase in price of per litre petrol and Rs19.61 for diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday recommended massive increase in petroleum products.

They said that this increase was recommended on the basis of Rs 30 levy on every single litre of petroleum products.

They say that the current levy on per litre petrol was Rs 17.97 and Rs18.36 levy on per litre diesel. The prices, the sources said, were likely to be increased by March 1 as the final decision would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

