Ogra Recommends Massive Increase In POL Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:52 PM

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday recommended massive increase in petroleum products.

The Sources said that Ogra recommended Rs 20.7 increase in per litre petrol and Rs 19.61 for per litre diesel.

They said that this increase was recommended on the basis of Rs 30 levy on every single litre of petroleum products.

They say that the current levy on per litre petrol was Rs 17.97 and Rs18.36 levy on per litre diesel. The prices, the sources said, were likely to be increased by March 1 as the final decision would be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

(More to Come)

