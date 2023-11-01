Open Menu

Omar Abdullah Serious Concerned Over Deteriorating Situation In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Omar Abdullah serious concerned over deteriorating situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not normal as claimed by the Modi-led Indian regime, and argued that had it been normal, elections would have been held in the territory, so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, talking to reporters he said, there is no denying the fact that the ever-deteriorating situation in IIOJK has always been a matter of great concern and worry for global human rights watchdogs who have been time and again raising alarm over the gross and systematic violations of human rights being continuously committed with impunity by the occupying Indian security forces.

“If the situation is normal, why are elections not held? What is the excuse? Only yesterday, a police officer was shot at in broad daylight in Srinagar.

Now, we heard that something has happened in Pulwama,” he asked.

“In Rajouri, an area which we had cleared of militancy, every week an incident or encounter takes place there. If this is a normal situation, then be it,” he said.

Asked about People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents hitting out at each other, Abdullah said he has not uttered a word against anyone. “I have not said anything. I have not targeted any of my friends, even though for the past several months we have been targeted. But this is also right that for the first time, I have not tried to stop my colleague,” he said.

In an apparent reference to PDP leaders’ criticizing the National Conference at a party event last week, Abdullah said there was plenty his party could talk about if it were about raking up the past.

Related Topics

India Police Omar Abdullah Jammu Srinagar Alliance Media Event

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

12 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

31 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

34 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

10 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan