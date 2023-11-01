Omar Abdullah serious concerned over deteriorating situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not normal as claimed by the Modi-led Indian regime, and argued that had it been normal, elections would have been held in the territory, so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, talking to reporters he said, there is no denying the fact that the ever-deteriorating situation in IIOJK has always been a matter of great concern and worry for global human rights watchdogs who have been time and again raising alarm over the gross and systematic violations of human rights being continuously committed with impunity by the occupying Indian security forces.

“If the situation is normal, why are elections not held? What is the excuse? Only yesterday, a police officer was shot at in broad daylight in Srinagar.

Now, we heard that something has happened in Pulwama,” he asked.

“In Rajouri, an area which we had cleared of militancy, every week an incident or encounter takes place there. If this is a normal situation, then be it,” he said.

Asked about People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents hitting out at each other, Abdullah said he has not uttered a word against anyone. “I have not said anything. I have not targeted any of my friends, even though for the past several months we have been targeted. But this is also right that for the first time, I have not tried to stop my colleague,” he said.

In an apparent reference to PDP leaders’ criticizing the National Conference at a party event last week, Abdullah said there was plenty his party could talk about if it were about raking up the past.