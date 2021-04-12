Omar Ayub grieves over demise of Zia Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Zia Shahid, senior journalist and Editor-in Chief of Khabrain Group.

In his various tweets, the minister said Zia Shahid has numerous services for journalism and the country was deprived of a seasoned journalist.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.