Omar Ayub Grieves Over Demise Of Zia Shahid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Omar Ayub grieves over demise of Zia Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Zia Shahid, senior journalist and Editor-in Chief of Khabrain Group.

In his various tweets, the minister said Zia Shahid has numerous services for journalism and the country was deprived of a seasoned journalist.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

