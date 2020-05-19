Omar Ayub orders to establish PESCO Sub Divisional Office at UC Nara Amazai

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday ordered to establish Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)Sub Divisional Office in the far-flung Union Council Nara Amazai of district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday ordered to establish Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)Sub Divisional Office in the far-flung Union Council Nara Amazai of district Haripur.

A team of PESCO along with the minister's coordinator Sajid Khan visited the area and completed the survey of the office.

In the newly established sub-divisional office, a Line Superintendent, two linemen and other staff would also be appointed for continuous operation of WAPDA services in the area.

In the past, the UC Nara Amazai was facing serious issues regarding electricity as there was no office of WAPDA to handle the problems in the area.

Moreover, many people have lost their lives while fixing the electricity issues in the area. Two people including a young engineer were electrocuted during last week when fixing the electricity problem from the main line.

The federal minister while taking the notice of life losses ordered to establish a PESCO sub-divisional office at Nara Amazai which would help resolve the issues regarding electricity of the area.