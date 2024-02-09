Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Omer Ayub Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.