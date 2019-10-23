One drug peddler arrested, three street criminals held by police in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) One drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while three street criminals were nabbed in different alleged police encounters in different areas of Karachi.In an alleged police encounter in Manghopir, one drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while two others managed to escape from the scene.According to police 4 police officials were on patrolling when they indicated three suspicious persons to stop but they opened fire at police instead of stopping.In retaliatory fire, one drug peddler Hidayat Ullah sustained injuries while his two other accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arms and ammunition besides drugs have been recovered from his possession.Moreover, three street criminals wanted in different street crimes have been arrested by police in different search operations of the city.The suspects were identified as Khushdil, Afzal and Gull Zameen.Cases have been registered against the held suspects in Shah Latif, Peer Abad, Quaid Abad, Gullberg , Noor Jehan highway and Khawaja Ajamir Nagri.