UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Drug Peddler Arrested, Three Street Criminals Held By Police In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

One drug peddler arrested, three street criminals held by police in Karachi

One drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while three street criminals were nabbed in different alleged police encounters in different areas of Karachi.In an alleged police encounter in Manghopir, one drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while two others managed to escape from the scene

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) One drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while three street criminals were nabbed in different alleged police encounters in different areas of Karachi.In an alleged police encounter in Manghopir, one drug peddler was arrested in an injured condition while two others managed to escape from the scene.According to police 4 police officials were on patrolling when they indicated three suspicious persons to stop but they opened fire at police instead of stopping.In retaliatory fire, one drug peddler Hidayat Ullah sustained injuries while his two other accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arms and ammunition besides drugs have been recovered from his possession.Moreover, three street criminals wanted in different street crimes have been arrested by police in different search operations of the city.The suspects were identified as Khushdil, Afzal and Gull Zameen.Cases have been registered against the held suspects in Shah Latif, Peer Abad, Quaid Abad, Gullberg , Noor Jehan highway and Khawaja Ajamir Nagri.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Police Drugs Noor Jehan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

16 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

23 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

24 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.