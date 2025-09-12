Open Menu

One Injured In Multan Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM

One injured in Multan traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A man was injured in traffic accident on Thursday near Bach Phatak in the Muzaffarabad police precincts, Multan.

According to a private news channel, accident happened when a motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley.

Rescue officials said that the injured, identified as Asif, was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver fled the scene as citizens gathered. Police registered the case and investigation was underway.

