One killed, 22 injured in separate accidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A passenger lost his life while 22 others were injured in 2 separate accidents of the passengers buses on the Indus Highway and Thana Bula Khan road in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to the police, a bus fell in a roadside ditch after its break failure leaving a passenger dead and 15 others injured.

The police said the bus was transporting the people from Thana Bula Khan to Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as 60 years old Mammu Manganhar, a resident of Nasarpur.

The injured were shifted to taluka hospital Thana Bula Khan while some of the critically injured persons were referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

In another accident on the highway near Aamri, 2 buses collided head on leaving 7 passengers injured.

One bus was carrying the passengers from Karachi to Sehwan and the other from Dadu to Jamshoro.

The injured were shifted to the government hospitals in Sehwan and Qazi Ahmed.

At least 3 passengers are reportedly in critical condition.