One Killed, 4 Injured In Rival Clash In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

One person was killed while four others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Buchiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed while four others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Buchiana police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak 591-GB Ganga Pur.

During this clash, one youth, Irshad Bhutta, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas four others including Rana Jahangir, Waqar Gujjar, Dildar Hussain and Sajjad alias Shada received injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital where condition of Jahangir and Dildar was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

