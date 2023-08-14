Open Menu

One Killed, Other Injured Due To Collision Of Truck In Toba Tek Singh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 06:39 PM

One killed, other injured due to collision of truck in Toba Tek Singh

One person was killed and another injured on Monday when a parked truck was hit by a mazda near Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was killed and another injured on Monday when a parked truck was hit by a mazda near Toba Tek Singh.

According to the official source, the truck was parked near Motorway 253 and a Mazda was going from Lahore to Multan.

The parked truck was hit from behind, as a result, truck conductor Jahangir and a man named Abid were seriously injured Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital were conductor Jahangir succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrived and started further investigation.

