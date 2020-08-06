UrduPoint.com
One Victim Of Bomb Attack On JI's Kashmir Rally Succumbs To Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :One victim of yesterday's bomb attack on Jamaat Islami's Kashmir Yaum -e- Istehsal Rally in Karachi succumbed to his injuries in Jinnah Hospital on Thursday, a private news channel reported while quoting the Police and Rescue sources.

They told that as many as 29 persons were injured in a bomb attack by unidentified motorcyclists on Kashmir Yaum e Istehsal Rally of Jamaat Islami near Batul Mukaram mosque on University road.

All the injured were rushed to the Jinnah Hospital out of which one person succumbed to his injuries, the sources added.

