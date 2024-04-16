Open Menu

One-window Operation To Be Started For Registration, Facilitation Of Labourers: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM

One-window operation to be started for registration, facilitation of labourers: DC

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the performance of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in Bahawalpur and the facilities provided to workers and labourers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the performance of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in Bahawalpur and the facilities provided to workers and labourers.

The DC suggested initiating a one-window operation by the Labour Department to facilitate the registration process and grant acquisition for the workers.

The meeting was attended by Director Labour Malik Muhammad Farooq, President of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Zulfiqar Ali Maan, former President of Chamber of Commerce Ejaz Nazim, Principal of Workers Welfare school (Boys) Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Principal of Workers Welfare School (Girls) Rubina Younis, Assistant Director Employees Old-Age Benefits Muhammad Ali Shafiq, workers' representative Muhammad Ashraf, and other officials from relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the provision of quality education, uniforms, and other facilities for the students of the Workers Welfare School.

He also stressed the need for teachers to deliver better educational results and provide standardized transport facilities for the students. Previously, Director Labor Malik Farooq briefed the meeting on the functioning of the Labor Department, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Social Security, and grants for workers' welfare, including marriage grants, death grants, and talent scholarships.

On this occasion, the principals of the Employees Workers Welfare School for Boys and Girls informed the meeting about the performance of their respective institutions.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Marriage Bahawalpur Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce From Labour

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candi ..

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81

4 minutes ago
 11 ACE employees get promotion

11 ACE employees get promotion

4 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

4 minutes ago
 Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessi ..

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staf ..

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

5 minutes ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

5 minutes ago
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

9 minutes ago
 Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

9 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

9 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan