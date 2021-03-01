UrduPoint.com
Open Call For Submission Of Artworks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:57 PM

Open call for submission of Artworks

Sindh Culture Department has asked young artists from all over Sindh to submit their art work to be displayed with the prominent artists in the upcoming Art festivals in Karachi and Hyderabad

The festival is aimed to encourage young artists from all over Sindh to get a chance of display with the prominent artists in the Art festivals to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad Curated by Waheeda Baloch in the months of March and April respectively.

The festival is aimed to encourage young artists from all over Sindh to get a chance of display with the prominent artists in the Art festivals to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad Curated by Waheeda Baloch in the months of March and April respectively.

All works will be documented in a catalogue published after the exhibition and a juried award will also be given to the best emerging artist, said the statement released here on Monday.

Artists are required to submit two high resolution images of their art works at artfestkhihyd@gmail.com till 10th March 2021. Artworks can range from painting, sculpture, video installations or you may also submit a proposal for art performance. The details, medium, dimension and title of the artwork with your aplete contact details.

A Jury will be held for selection of artworks, and selected artists will be informed and invited to submit their works for final display by 12th March 2021.

