Open  ‘Langar Khana At Bani Gala’ For Yourself: Mariam Advises PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Open  ‘Langar Khana at Bani Gala’ for yourself: Mariam advises PM Imran Khan

Mariam Aurangzeb says that PM Khan turned the entire country into a Langar Khana—Charity Food—for poor people.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) PML-N Spokesperson Mariam Aurangzeb asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to open a new “Langar Khana” at Bani Gala if it was difficult for him to make both ends meet.

“Open a Langar Khana for yourself at Bani Gala—if you think you need it for your survival,” Mariam Aurangzeb lashed at Prime Minister Imran Khan who had said earlier that it was difficult for him to make both ends meet.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed the system as every citizen was facing trouble in maintaining their businesses and to live respectable life. Mariam Aurangzeb—who also served as Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, also came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he lied to the public.

“From not going to IMF to not increasing prices—Imran Khan broke every promise,” she pointed out. She also said that BRT Peshawar was a living example for the failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he could not complete this project so far.

“You made Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan—a Langar Khana,” said Mariam while criticizing him his policy of opening “Charity Food” –Langar Khana—for poor and deserving people in the different cities.

