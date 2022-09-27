Operation underways to make Shahdra encroachment free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The enforcement teams of the district administration started 10 days anti-encroachment operation at Shahdra Town here on Tuesday.

During the operation, teams were using heavy machinery to remove permanent and temporary structures.

Around 25 points were cleared on the first day.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza supervised the operation and said theoperation would continue for 10 days and warnings were also issued to people for encroachments.