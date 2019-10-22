UrduPoint.com
Opposition Protesting To Get Escape From Accountability: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:17 PM

Opposition protesting to get escape from accountability: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said that opposition wanted to stage protest demonstration to get escape from accountability but there would be no compromise on transparent accountability process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said that opposition wanted to stage protest demonstration to get escape from accountability but there would be no compromise on transparent accountability process.

Talking to a PTI delegation led by Punjab Minister Women Development Ashifa Riaz, PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana, Mian Hamid Miraj and others at Governor's House, he said that past rulers did nothing to overcome challenges faced by the country including inflation and unemployment and also caused huge economic loss to the country owing to their poor policies but the PTI after coming into power put in place comprehensive measures to raising the living standards of people. The elaborative policies of the PTI government saved the country from possible economic default, he added.

He said that it was unfortunate to see that the opposition could not digest the PTI government's effective initiatives put in place for welfare of the people besides progress and prosperity of the country, due to which the opposition was planning to create unrest and instability in the country by their protests and sit-ins but the government with the support of people would foil all the conspiracies of opposition.

The people had rejected the opposition during general elections 2018 and they would again discard the opposition's agenda of protest, he maintained.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to rid the country of corruption at any cost, besides steering it out of all crises, he said and added the government was striving hard to further strengthen the democracy, parliament and other national institutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated a number of programmes for the provision of healthcare and education facilities to the people, adding that all the promises made by the PTI during its electoral campaign including provision of employment to youth would be fulfilled.

