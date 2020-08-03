UrduPoint.com
Opposition Raises Objection On Special Assistant For Tabling Bill In Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday raised objections for the tabling of a bill by the special assistant to Chief Minister.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash tabled " the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Area Development Authority Ordinance 2020." The opposition MPA of Awami National Party Khushdal Khan raised objection by saying that special assistant or adviser could not tabled the bill in the house.

The provincial Law Minister, Sultan Mohammad replying to opposition objection said that opposition always objected whenever special assistants or advisers presented bill in the assembly.

He said that opposition should listen to government's stance patiently.

"We are ready to answer every objection and not going any where".

The minister said that the assembly has set some traditions and the Speaker of the assembly said special assistant and advisers could table bill according to rule 83, sub-rule 2 of the assembly.

He said that opposition should give its suggestions in writing to amend the legal loophole, otherwise the issue should be referred to the committee.

Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan while giving ruling said that special assistants and advisers could table bill in the house.

He said that advisers and special assistants were also tabling legislations and bills in the National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker said that if there were loopholes in the law, then both the government and the opposition should come forward to amend it.

