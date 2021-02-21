UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Be Defeated In Senate Elections: Sarwar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election by an overwhelming majority.

Addressing a public meeting in Taxila here on Sunday the Minister said that opposition would be defeated in Senate Election.

Regarding the recent by-elections, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League PML-N always believes in rigging of polls. These thieves and looters have not won any election with their hard work till date. They only win elections by stealing. He said that PML-N has damaged the image of country. This league has nothing to do with the original Muslim League, he added. He made it clear that we will accept every decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding recent elections. The Minister said that PTI would fulfill the promises made with the nation.

He said that provision of basic facilities is the top priority.

Facilities like gas, electricity and roads will be provided to all the villages in the constituency.

The Federal Minister said that this area was kept backward in the past. During the rule of PML-N and PPP, the people were deprived of basic facilities.

"Taxila has a history of significance," he said. The world knows the name of Taxila. We should appreciate the land that provides good and halal food. I thank this area for trusting me and my family. Now it is my duty to provide you with all the facilities. He pointed out that the Ring Road project would change the destiny of the region. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a gas supply project Paswal village of Union Council Thatta Khalil.

MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan and MPA Ammar Siddique Khan were also present on the occasion.

