Opposition's Save-plunderers Campaign Doomed To Fail, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Opposition's save-plunderers campaign doomed to fail, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhmmad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday said that opposition's save-plunderers campaign under the banner of PDM was doomed to fail.

Reacting to Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meeting at Clock Tower Chowk, he said that people of south Punjab have rejected the PDM.

He thanked the people of Multan for rejecting the negative politics of opposition.

He also criticized the opposition for disregarding the health of the people by holding the public meeting amid threat of novel coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

