MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhmmad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday said that opposition's save-plunderers campaign under the banner of PDM was doomed to fail.

Reacting to Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meeting at Clock Tower Chowk, he said that people of south Punjab have rejected the PDM.

He thanked the people of Multan for rejecting the negative politics of opposition.

He also criticized the opposition for disregarding the health of the people by holding the public meeting amid threat of novel coronavirus.