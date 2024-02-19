Orangi Trade Association delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A delegation representing the Orangi Trade Association convened in a significant meeting with Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, at his office on Monday.

The gathering served as a platform for the businessmen to articulate their concerns directly to the Karachi Police Chief.

During the session, as per a spokesperson for the Karachi Police, the businessmen candidly discussed a range of issues affecting their community with the Additional IGP.

These discussions encompassed various aspects of safety, security, and logistical challenges that impact the daily operations of businesses within the Orangi area.

In response to the concerns raised, Additional IGP - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, affirmed his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the traders promptly and effectively.

He assured the delegation that their issues would be dealt with on a priority basis, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the business community for the betterment of society.

Expressing gratitude for the proactive engagement of the Karachi Police, the traders extended their appreciation to the police chief for his attentiveness and responsiveness to their grievances.

The delegation concluded the meeting by presenting a shield and Ajrak as tokens of appreciation to Additional IGP Khadim Hussain Rind, conveying their good wishes.