Orientation Session Held To Give Awareness On Green Campus Initiative

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As a part of the awareness campaign of the Green Campus programme for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, an orientation session for the faculty members was held in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Dr Abid Rashid Gill, Coordinator/Director Green Campus Programme briefed the faculty about various aspects of the programme and highlighted the significance and importance of this programme for the university. He asked the faculty to cooperate in saving environmental resources while producing teaching and research. He thanked Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor for extending his full support to Green Campus: IUB programme. Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean/Incharge Faculty of Social Science said that Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was continually making efforts to decrease the impact of the university on the environment by taking initiatives such as the plantation of trees, solar power plants, and the launch of the Green Campus Project.

She highlighted the need of having documented environmental policy for the university. She proposed that a campaign could be run in which an individual (a faculty member, or a student) should notify their Green Activities on the campus. While a second orientation session was held for the faculty of Law Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean, Faculty of Law and faculty members assured their full support for the programme and offered their services to work on the legal aspects of the programme.

