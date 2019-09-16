UrduPoint.com
OUP Launches Compilation Of Manto's Writings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

Oxford University Press (OUP) organized the launch of its new publication 'Poora Manto: Tehriron kay Mustanad Mutoon' Volume 4 compiled by Shamsul Haq Usmani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Oxford University Press (OUP) organized the launch of its new publication 'Poora Manto: Tehriron kay Mustanad Mutoon' Volume 4 compiled by Shamsul Haq Usmani.

The event featured an invigorating discussion between Amjad islam Amjad, the celebrated urdu poet and playwright; Khalid Sanjrani, Chairperson and Associate Professor, Urdu Department, Government College University; and Nasir Abbas Nayyer, literary critic and author. Raza Naeem, President, Progressive Writers Association, was the moderator of the panel. The conversation highlighted how this volume covers all aspects of Manto's writings, making it his most complete and authoritative anthology.

The speakers said that Saadat Hassan Manto made a deep and lasting impact on Urdu literature with his celebrated short stories.

Many of his post-partition stories centred on the communal horrors of the period. This collection of Manto's short stories differs from his earlier anthologies in that it contains the notes and references of the compiler in his efforts to ensure the accuracy of the text. The compiler has dug into the historical records to find rare and early editions which he has combined in this volume.

The compiler of the book, Professor Dr Shamsul Haq Usmani, is a renowned academic figure and has been teaching Urdu language at the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Humanities and Languages, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, since 1989.

In his welcome address, OUP Pakistan's Sales Director (North) Fayyaz Raja introduced the speakers and moderator, and spoke about OUP publishing programme.

