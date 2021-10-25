Over 0.9 mln children to be vaccinated against Rubella/Measles virus from Nov 15: DHO

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 0.9 million children aged up to 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella virus in Hyderabad district during a 13-day campaign to be started from November 15,2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 0.9 million children aged up to 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella virus in Hyderabad district during a 13-day campaign to be started from November 15,2021.

This was stated by the District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan during a press conference here at Hyderabad press club on Monday.

As many as 941,198 children under 15 years age, which consists 39 percent of the total population (2.413 million) of the district, would be vaccinated against Measles/ Rubella virus at different heath centres and the schools from November 15, the DHO said.

In addition to the vaccination against Rubella and Measles, 416,266 children under 5 year age would also be given anti polio drops, Dr Lala Jaffar added.

"Rubella is a dangerous virus which had claimed lives of over 0.14 million children all over the world, Dr Jaffar Khan said and added that though there were meagre number of Rubella cases in the province but we should take preventive measures to stop this virus from spreading in our society. So far 6 deaths due to Rubella/ Measles are reported in the district during last six months, Dr Jaffar Khan disclosed.

He said total 763 teams including 654 outreach, 105 fixed point and four specials teams had been formed in the district by the health authorities to accomplish the task of vaccinating children.

As many as 151 doctors, 763 vaccinators and 1417 social mobilizers would also assist these teams in vaccination process.

The District Health Officer further said that paediatricians, health centres and ambulance services would remain alert to face any situation during vaccination campaign.

He appealed the parents to get their under 15 years aged children vaccinated against Rubella and Measles so that the virus could be contained to affect our new generation.

He also urged the media persons to play role in creating awareness among general public about Rubella and Measles virus.

Replying to a question, DHO said during campaign all children including those who had already vaccinated against Measles would also be revaccinated to save them from this dangerous virus for ever.

The Additional District Health Officer (Admin) Dr Imdad Chana, ADHO (Prevention) Dr Dileep Kumar, Health Specialist UNICEF Dr Muhammad Johar Khan, District Focal Person EPI Dr Faisal Qureshi and others were also accompanied the DHO during press conference.