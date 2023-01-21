Over 1000 kanal government land retrieved in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has retrieved over 1000 kanal government land during an ongoing operation against encroachers at two separate places with help of relevant authorities.

According to district administration, 500 kanals of state land which belonged to the Communication and Works(C&W) department, Dera Ismail Khan was retrieved from illegal occupants at Darya Khan Tehsil.

The land whose market value is stated to be Rs125 million was recovered by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed along with officials of the revenue and agriculture departments on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

Separately, Assistant Commissioner Prova Kiramatullah along with revenue officials conducted an operation against land occupiers and retrieved 525 kanal government land in the area.

The Assistant Commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved.