Over 10m women not registered for vote, Senate body told

Over 10 million women in the country are not registered for vote, Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was told on Friday meeting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Over 10 million women in the country are not registered for vote, Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was told on Friday meeting.The committee was further informed that as many as 1,158 ordinance were signed between 1989 and 2019.Following the revelation, the Senate body directed NAFRA to issue CNIC to women as per their data available with NADRA.The meeting was informed that more than 110 million women were registered for vote during the year 2019-2020.

As many as 23,413 display centres have been established in the country to remove errors in the CNICs.The meeting decided for legislation in order to stop future ordinance.Dr Skindar informed the committee that a consensus has been developed for the appointment of members Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that Names will be finalized for all vacant posts till Monday.

The committee meeting, led by Senator Pervez Rasheed, was held at Parliament House on Friday.

A majority of committee members were in attendance.ECP officials during their briefing told the meeting that out of over 110 million non-registered voters, over 60 million belong to Punjab, over 20 million Sindh, over 10 million KP and over 4.6 million belong to Baluchistan.They said out of 23,413 display centres, 11,856 are established in Punjab, 3,791 in Sindh, 5,912 in KP, 1,665 in Balochistan, and 189 in Federal Area.Senator Farhatul Babar, during the meeting, informed that over 10 million women were not registered for vote.

He added that a majority of women have CNICs but still not registered with ECP for vote.ECP officials said that ECP was not registering women who don't hold CNICs. The committee directed NADRA to registered women for vote who hold CNICs.