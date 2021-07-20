UrduPoint.com
Over 1400 Police Officials, Employees To Perform Duty On Eid In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday issued security plan for Eid-ul-Adha as over 1400 police officials and employees would perform duty across the district.

Police spokesperson said that Eid congregations would be held over 671 places in the district.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made to avert any untoward incidents during Eid days.

He said that special police squads would be deputed to control one wheeling while strict implementation would be ensured on ban of burning of sacrificial animals trotters and skulls (Siri, Pai).

Likewise, extra police contingent was deputed at cattle markets while Elite force and dolphin squads would patrol. The people who were found involved in aerial firing would be dealt with iron hands, the spokesman added.

