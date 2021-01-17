Over 200 vehicles challaned for defying SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has challaned over 200 vehicles for defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last one week.

The authority also imposed around Rs 3,50,000 fine by checking as many as 525 vehicles across the city, secretary ITA Asma told APP.

Asma who assumed the charge recently noted that ITA field staff was conducting raids at bus-terminals and major thoroughfares in the city to ensure the implementation of COVID SOPs.

The public services vehicles (PSVs), violating their designated routes, over charging and non-display of fare list were also being fined and booked to relevant police stations for further legal actions.

She said special teams had been constituted along with Environment Protection Department and Islamabad Traffic Police to take actions against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The transporters had already been warned against plying faulty and excessive smoke-emitting vehicles during winter, said Asma.

