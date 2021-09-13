Over 27,000 feet pipeline laid for Kehkashan water supply scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has laid down over 27,000 feet pipeline for Kehkashan water supply scheme.

According to a WASA spokesman, eight tube wells had been installed under the project.

Under this scheme, construction of two ground water storage tanks and two overhead water tanks was in full swing while work on the remaining water supply lines would also be started as the funds would be released. The scheme would be completed within the scheduled time frame.

He informed that a summary for formation of Project Management Unit had been sent to the Punjab government for implementation of the project for obtaining water from Chahan Dam.

He expressed the hope that after its approval, work on the project would be started this year. Six Union Councils of PP-12 and 13 would be supplied six million gallons water per day.

Among the new schemes, tenders were being held for more than 20 schemes while pre-qualification of firms for major schemes was underway, he added.

He said Vice Chairman WASA had directed the authorities concerned to focus on private housing societies to recover water charges.

The WASA officials were also directed not to issue any kind of No-Objection Certificate to private housing societies till clearance of their pending dues.

WASA has completed installations of eight tube wells out of a total of nine tube wells at Gorakhpur to supply water to more than 30,000 residents of different areas of Adiala Road.

The residents of Adiala Road would get drinking water through water supply in next two months.

He said the authority would start crackdown on water defaulters in all areas of the city.

The WASA has formulated a plan to generate revenue amounting to Rs 500 million during current year. The WASA magistrate had started issuing notices to all water bills defaulters.

He informed that the authority was going to take strict legal action against water bills defaulters.

