Over 4.4m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:03 PM

Over 4.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.4 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday 2,950,831 people were injected first dose while 1,387,082 administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,373 health workers were also given first dose while 23,766 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 204,676 first doses and 136,451 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

