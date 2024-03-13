Over 45,000 deserving people provided Ramazan Negahban package: Bilal Yameen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ramazan Neghban Package Committee Chairman, Bilal Yameen Satti here on Wednesday said that over 45,000 deserving people had been provided Ramazan Negahban Package in Rawalpindi district.

Addressing a press conference, he informed that the district administration Rawalpindi had been provided data lists of 164,000 eligible households by Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA, out of which, the data of 115,000 households was found to be correct.

The second session of Ramazan Negahban Package is being held today, he said adding that a new database system was being created under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz had taken oath as Chief Minister on March 6 and instructed the administration and political leaders of the party to work day and night to provide relief to the citizens.

Bilal Yameen Satti further informed that the deficiencies of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would also be rectified.

The cleanliness work under Punjab Suthra project was also going on and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

A new database system would be developed in 90 days, he said and informed that 150,000 deserving persons had been verified in first seven days of the Punjab government.

He informed that there were many deserving people who were not registered with Benazir Income Support Program or NADRA, they could not be provided the package.