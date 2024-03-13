Over 45,000 Deserving People Provided Ramazan Negahban Package: Bilal Yameen
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ramazan Neghban Package Committee Chairman, Bilal Yameen Satti here on Wednesday said that over 45,000 deserving people had been provided Ramazan Negahban Package in Rawalpindi district.
Addressing a press conference, he informed that the district administration Rawalpindi had been provided data lists of 164,000 eligible households by Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA, out of which, the data of 115,000 households was found to be correct.
The second session of Ramazan Negahban Package is being held today, he said adding that a new database system was being created under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.
Maryam Nawaz had taken oath as Chief Minister on March 6 and instructed the administration and political leaders of the party to work day and night to provide relief to the citizens.
Bilal Yameen Satti further informed that the deficiencies of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would also be rectified.
The cleanliness work under Punjab Suthra project was also going on and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.
A new database system would be developed in 90 days, he said and informed that 150,000 deserving persons had been verified in first seven days of the Punjab government.
He informed that there were many deserving people who were not registered with Benazir Income Support Program or NADRA, they could not be provided the package.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA discards 700 liters adulterated milk9 minutes ago
-
PMSA recovers two more bodies from sunken fishing boat9 minutes ago
-
DC inspects auction process at vegetable & fruit market19 minutes ago
-
Rangers bust Iranian oil smuggling ring, seize thousands liters of oil19 minutes ago
-
IFA committed to ensure safe, quality of food for citizens: DDO Food39 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot presents 2nd edition of its magazines39 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to life for abducting, killing teenage girl49 minutes ago
-
'Sasta Ramazan Bazars' set up in AJK49 minutes ago
-
Archbishop congratulates Muslim Ummah on start of holy month of Ramadan49 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on beggars, 72 case registered59 minutes ago
-
Eight UCs made zero waste59 minutes ago
-
Ramadan package: over one lac ration bags delivered in Multan district59 minutes ago