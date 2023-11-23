Over 7,20,000 children to be vaccinated during anti-polio drive in AJK

A total of 720172 children under 05 years of age are targeted to be immunized during national polio-eradication drive across Azad Jammu Kashmir launched on Thursday, official sources said

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 23 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2023) A total of 720172 children under 05 years of age are targeted to be immunized during national polio-eradication drive across Azad Jammu Kashmir launched on Thursday, official sources said.

Like across the country, the integrated nation-wide anti-polio campaign also began in AJK as the State Health Services Department set the target of immunizing over 7,20,000 under 5 years of age with the Polio vaccine and Vitamin ‘A’ drops in all 10 districts in the AJK.

Sources of AJK Health Department told APP on Thursday that only in Muzaffarabad, over 1,17,000 children would be administered the Polio vaccines and Vitamin 'A' drops during the drive which would be continued till Nov. 27 without any pause.

At least 3995 mobile teams of para medical staff have been constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during the campaign across AJK, where a total of 448 fixed centers at local govt. hospitals and subordinate health facilities in 309 Union Councils, have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), the sources said while unveiling the immunization campaign across the AJK.

The total staff, involved in the drive include mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age with the polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during the campaign, the sources underlined.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated.

A total of 169 transit points have also been set up for conducting the drive drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charges, the sources said.

The State Health Department’s Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner, the sources asserted adding that a total of 941 area incharges will supervise the drive at the Union Council’s level in 35 tehsils and besides a total of 309 Union Council across AJK.

A Central Polio Control Room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager EPI in Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive to receive any complaint.

