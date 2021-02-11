Over 7300 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 7300 shopkeepers across the province including 1300 in Karachi and 1200 in Hyderabad were fined for overcharging and profiteering during current year.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and prices Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that the profiteers across the province were fined with over Rs. 12.7 million.

Fines of Rs. 76.64 million were imposed on 1,300 profiteers in Karachi division while 1,200 profiteers in Hyderabad division were fined with Rs. 1.532 million.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that there was no any shortage of food items in province. Crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continue in the province.