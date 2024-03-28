Open Menu

Over 800 Primary Students Take Dictation Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Over 800 primary students take dictation test

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Over 800 Primary level students took first ever dictation test at five centres set up in public schools of the city.

The winners will be rewarded with gifts, informed CEO, District Education Authority (DEA), Tariq Habib.

He stated that the education department was trying to bring more students to govt schools to increase the ratio of education.

He maintained that the dictation test was conducted first time at primary level on the directives of Secretary school education dept.

Earlier, Mr Habib along with DEO Secondary, Miss Mehjabeen and Deputy DO, Shahid Sial visited some centres to inspect the test.

Related Topics

Education Government

Recent Stories

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

1 minute ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

47 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

2 hours ago
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

3 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan