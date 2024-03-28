Over 800 primary students take dictation test

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Over 800 Primary level students took first ever dictation test at five centres set up in public schools of the city.

The winners will be rewarded with gifts, informed CEO, District Education Authority (DEA), Tariq Habib.

He stated that the education department was trying to bring more students to govt schools to increase the ratio of education.

He maintained that the dictation test was conducted first time at primary level on the directives of Secretary school education dept.

Earlier, Mr Habib along with DEO Secondary, Miss Mehjabeen and Deputy DO, Shahid Sial visited some centres to inspect the test.