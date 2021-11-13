Over 8,000 Sikh Yatrees to arrive in Pakistan to celebrate birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan High Commission in New Dehli has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebration of Baba Guru Nanak.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) More than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the globe are arriving in Pakistan to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that the land of Gurus and Sufis welcome the Sikh Yatrees.

Earlier, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.