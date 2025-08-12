Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of gold per 10 grams decreases by Rs429 and reaches Rs307, 184

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) The price of gold decreased by Rs 500 per tola and reached Rs 358,300 in local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The price of gold per 10 grams also decreased by Rs429 and fell to Rs307, 184.

The development took place after decline in the gold price in the international markets.

The price of gold in the international bullion market decreased by $5 per ounce, and settled at $3,356 per ounce.