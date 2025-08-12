Gold Price Decreases By Rs500 Per Tola, Reaches Rs358, 300 In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:17 PM
Price of gold per 10 grams decreases by Rs429 and reaches Rs307, 184
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) The price of gold decreased by Rs 500 per tola and reached Rs 358,300 in local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.
The price of gold per 10 grams also decreased by Rs429 and fell to Rs307, 184.
The development took place after decline in the gold price in the international markets.
The price of gold in the international bullion market decreased by $5 per ounce, and settled at $3,356 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan28 seconds ago
-
Pakistan secures landmark US reciprocal tariff reduction, major boost for exporters: Commerce Minist ..28 minutes ago
-
National economy on path to fast recovery with record growth, stability: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs500 to Rs 358,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
Bank Rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 20258 hours ago
-
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills17 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) hails FBR’s revised approach17 hours ago
-
Tanveer reaffirms commitment for reviving cotton sector17 hours ago
-
Stronger support systems imperative for individuals with down syndrome: Experts20 hours ago