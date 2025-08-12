Government Boys Degree College Daulatpur celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Government Boys Degree College Daulatpur held a grand ceremony in the college hall to celebrate the Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The event was graced by Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad, Professor Suleman Sial, as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Suleman Sial Qamaruddin Keerio, Assistant Director Atta Muhammad Sial, Principal Government Degree College Professor Irshad Ahmed Otho, Principal Government Girls Degree College Khalid Hussain Burrero and others said that the College education Department is also actively holding programs to mark Independence Day and the historic victory in the “Maarka e Haq.

”

Speakers said that the purpose of the event was to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army for giving a fitting response to India and for the success of Operation Bunyan Mursus. They said that free nations celebrate their independence days with national spirit and enthusiasm, and Pakistanis are fortunate to live in a free country, enjoying liberty in their daily lives. On the occasion, students presented tableaus and patriotic songs, after which the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants. Later, Professor Suleman Sial and other dignitaries planted saplings in the college premises.

