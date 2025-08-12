Constitutional petitions, financial matters to be heard of division bench: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered that cases related to constitutional petitions, tax and financial matters will be heard by a division bench instead of a single bench.

In this regard, the Additional Registrar IHC has issued a notification stating that all constitutional petitions, tax and financial matters will be heard by a division bench.

The Chief Justice has taken this decision in accordance with the decisions of the National Judicial Committee and the High Court Rules.