Constitutional Petitions, Financial Matters To Be Heard Of Division Bench: IHC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered that cases related to constitutional petitions, tax and financial matters will be heard by a division bench instead of a single bench.
In this regard, the Additional Registrar IHC has issued a notification stating that all constitutional petitions, tax and financial matters will be heard by a division bench.
The Chief Justice has taken this decision in accordance with the decisions of the National Judicial Committee and the High Court Rules.
