Over Rs 64 Billion Disbursed Among Deserving, Needy Under Benazir Kafaalat Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 06:49 PM
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 64 billion among more than 61,00,000 beneficiaries from across the country under the Benazir Kafaalat scheme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 64 billion among more than 61,00,000 beneficiaries from across the country under the Benazir Kafaalat scheme.
The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Rs.10,500 of Benazir Kafaalat scheme is continued across the country smoothly.
“Till March 27, at 3:00 pm, over Rs. 64 billion has been disbursed among more than 55,00,000 beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat programme which makes 59.6 percent of the total beneficiaries”, an official source revealed.
The payment process is continued across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, simultaneously to disburse the increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.
The beneficiaries have been advised to receive their full payment through the agent/representative of their nearest designated bank and contact the toll-free number 080026477 or the nearest Tehsil offices in case of any deduction.
Besides Benazir Kafaalat stipend payments, the disbursement of education stipends is also being carried out across the country. In some areas, the special Ramzan grant is also being issued to the beneficiaries, the official source added.
The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.
However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472836/03028240958 (Sindh), 0318472831 (South Punjab-I), 03175370095 (South Punjab-II), 03028240972 (Central Punjab), 03028240977 (North Punjab), 03185761507 (Balochistan), 03175370081 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213394 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).
The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women respectively without any deductions.
The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.
The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship. The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.
Recent Stories
President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties
President for better marketing, projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan
26% increase on tobacco tax can reduce PKR 300bn in health cost
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator
Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian
Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier worsens
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women
Poland raids Russian spy network: security services
Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's ann ..
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4% in 2023: data
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties27 minutes ago
-
President for better marketing, projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator29 minutes ago
-
UNICEF’s delegation calls on KP CM, discusses matters of mutual interest29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's anniversary celebration ..29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills1 hour ago
-
Health Minister handovers emergency medicine supplies to hospitals in 17 districts1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister inspects various sections of CTD headquarters1 hour ago
-
CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking2 hours ago
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh2 hours ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow2 hours ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district2 hours ago