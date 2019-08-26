Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to extend e-learning facility for Riyadh-based Pakistani school

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has decided to extend its e-learning facility to Pakistani International School, Riyadh for imparting quality education to the expatriates' children through online lectures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has decided to extend its e-learning facility to Pakistani International School, Riyadh for imparting quality education to the expatriates' children through online lectures.

The foundation, which already completed all codal formalities for the project, is all set to install the required equipment in the school by first week of September, an official source in the OPF told APP Monday.

He said the OPF had launched the initiative as a pilot project in Pakistani International School, Riyadh and would replicate it in other Pakistani educational intuitions operating across the middle East after its successful execution.

The initiative was taken due to shortage of teaching staff at the school, he said, adding the foundation had trained its 20 teachers for the purpose.

Three to four teachers would be assigned to deliver online lectures on daily basis after completion of the project, he added.

To a query, the official said three leading educational institution of OPF in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was already imparting online education in its seven schools running in Hangu, Quetta, Karachi, Sheikhupura, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Sanghar.

Previously, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had suggested the OPF to open its own schools in Middle Eastern countries and took exception over the quality of education being imparted in most of Pakistani community schools operating abroad under the auspices of Foreign Office.