PA members from Bahawalpur called on CM

LAHORE, June 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) ::Members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the Bahawalpur Division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

They discussed various matters including public welfare schemes and development of the Bahawalpur Division.

The members also congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting a public-friendly budget and allocating 35 percent of the development budget for the Southern Punjab.

The members appreciated the provincial government over allocating a big amount for up-lfting of backward areas of South Punjab.

The chief minister also announced to provide funds under the development schemes of assembly members on priority basis.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the past governments willingly left behind in the development process in South Punjab. He said that thefar-flung areas were especially focused by the PTI government.

He said special funds were allocated for the repair and construction of rural roads under 'Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan program'. "Carpeted roads will be constructed on the identification of assembly members in Bahawalpur Division under this program", he added.

He said the participation of MPAs concerned should be ensured in open-courts held in districts and tehsils levels.

About the posting of Vice Chancellors for Islamia University and Veterinary University in Bahawalpur being made soon, he said and assured that the problems pertaining to assembly members would also be redressed.

The chief minister said provision of solar panels to the areas of Cholistan, Thal, DG Khan and Rajanpur being reviewed for the provision of electricity.

He said that scope of 'Arazi Centers' under the land record management information system would be expanded up-to the all districts in phases and 115 new 'Arazi Centers' will be established in different areas of the province by January next year. He said that 26 mobile 'Arazi Centers' being set-up to far-flung areas. Similarly, the Punjab government going to recruit two thousand specialist doctors to overcome the shortage in far-flung hospitals.

The chief minister directed to immediately complete the constitution of the board of Governors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan and also directed to immediately solve the complaints relating to irrigation department in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

"An effective campaign should be launched to curb the incidents of water theft", CM added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to start Masters degree classes for the students of Minchanabad city and added that trauma center will be set up in THQ hospital Liaqatpur.

Similarly, construction of Head Sulemanki to Minchanabad road and Bahawalnagar to Pakpattan road will also be reviewed by the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Samiullah Ch, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Shaukat Lalika, PTI and PML-Q assembly members, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, IG Police, SMBR, Provincial Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, DC and RPO of Bahawalpur and DCs and DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar were also present during the meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.