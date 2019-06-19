UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA Members From Bahawalpur Called On CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

PA members from Bahawalpur called on CM

LAHORE, June 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) ::Members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the Bahawalpur Division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

They discussed various matters including public welfare schemes and development of the Bahawalpur Division.

The members also congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting a public-friendly budget and allocating 35 percent of the development budget for the Southern Punjab.

The members appreciated the provincial government over allocating a big amount for up-lfting of backward areas of South Punjab.

The chief minister also announced to provide funds under the development schemes of assembly members on priority basis.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the past governments willingly left behind in the development process in South Punjab. He said that thefar-flung areas were especially focused by the PTI government.

He said special funds were allocated for the repair and construction of rural roads under 'Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan program'. "Carpeted roads will be constructed on the identification of assembly members in Bahawalpur Division under this program", he added.

He said the participation of MPAs concerned should be ensured in open-courts held in districts and tehsils levels.

About the posting of Vice Chancellors for Islamia University and Veterinary University in Bahawalpur being made soon, he said and assured that the problems pertaining to assembly members would also be redressed.

The chief minister said provision of solar panels to the areas of Cholistan, Thal, DG Khan and Rajanpur being reviewed for the provision of electricity.

He said that scope of 'Arazi Centers' under the land record management information system would be expanded up-to the all districts in phases and 115 new 'Arazi Centers' will be established in different areas of the province by January next year. He said that 26 mobile 'Arazi Centers' being set-up to far-flung areas. Similarly, the Punjab government going to recruit two thousand specialist doctors to overcome the shortage in far-flung hospitals.

The chief minister directed to immediately complete the constitution of the board of Governors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan and also directed to immediately solve the complaints relating to irrigation department in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

"An effective campaign should be launched to curb the incidents of water theft", CM added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to start Masters degree classes for the students of Minchanabad city and added that trauma center will be set up in THQ hospital Liaqatpur.

Similarly, construction of Head Sulemanki to Minchanabad road and Bahawalnagar to Pakpattan road will also be reviewed by the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Samiullah Ch, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Shaukat Lalika, PTI and PML-Q assembly members, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, IG Police, SMBR, Provincial Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, DC and RPO of Bahawalpur and DCs and DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar were also present during the meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Mobile Naya Pakistan Budget Road Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Pakpattan Rajanpur January Cholistan All Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

1 hour ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

44 minutes ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

45 minutes ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.