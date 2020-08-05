PA shows solidarity with oppressed Kahsmiris in a special session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during a special session of the 23rd session of the 17th assembly which was convened to mark 'Kashmir Siege Day' – a day to denounce one year of unabated curfew in the IIOJK.

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat tabled the resolution during the PA session with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. Special session of the PA was convened by the Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

Earlier, the special PA session started one hour 15 minutes behind its scheduled time of 7 p.m. while Leader of the House Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was present in the House during the adoption of the resolution on Kashmir.

The resolution condemned the illegal actions of the Indian government in the valley, adding that a year had passed since the Indian government of Narendra Modi turned the valley into a jail and made life a hell for the hapless Muslims of the valley.

"This resolution shows solidarity with the Kashmiri people and detest the unconstitutional act of the Indian government to change demography of the Jammu and Kashmir", it said, adding, "The Indian government's efforts to change demography of the valley by revoking Articles 370 and 35 (A) has put the peace of the region in jeopardy." The resolution demanded of the United Nations (U.N.) and other international peace forums to take immediate notice of the situation in the IIOJK while it also urged the world to ensure access to the international media to the illegally occupied valley.

The House also called upon the permanent member countries of the UN Security Council to take measures to bring an end to the unlawful amendments in the Indian constitution besides lifting of the curfew in the valley by the Indian military.

The Law Minister, while speaking at the floor of the House, said the occupying Indian military had slaughtered thousands of innocent Kashmiri children, youth, women and the elderly at the behest of modern-day Adolf Hitler, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Indian military could snatch the eye-sight of the Kahsmiri people through callous use of pellet guns but they could not seize dream of freedom from them.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif attended the PA session after Production Orders by the Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is under NAB detention in the assets beyond means cases.

Speaking on a point of order, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz said the world could not bear with a few weeks lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic while Muslims in IIOJK had been faced with military siege for over a year now but the world had not moved by their sorry plight.

The opposition leader said thousands had been martyred in the valley while women and children had been raped without remorse by the Indian occupying forces, adding that nobody could feel the pain of the Kashmiri people.

PPP MPA Usman Makhdoom said Fascist Modi had tried to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir through unconstitutional amendments but he could not succeed in his evil designs of depriving the Kahsmiris of their identity and homeland.

On completion of evening's agenda of the special session of the PA, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till August 7 (Friday) at 9 a.m.