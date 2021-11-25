PAC examines Ministry of Climate Change audit report for year 2019-20

UrduPoint.com

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of Ministry of Climate Change for the year 2019-20, in a meeting held at Parliament House under the chairmanship MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee MNAs including Riaz Fatyana, Ali Nawaz Shah, Noor Alam Khan, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Munaza Hassan, Senator Talha Mahmood and other concerned government officials.

The committee examined the highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the DAC.

The meeting reviewed the audit objections of the Ministry of Climate Change. At the commencement of the meeting, PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the audit authorities to address the low cost audit objections of the Ministry at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Sikandar Baloch said that he had recently taken charge of the ministry, adding that he will conduct regular DACs.

Chairman committee said that there was no problem in dealing with the audit objections which were agreed upon by the DAC consisting of the Ministry and the audit authorities.

