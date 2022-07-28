PAC organised Stars Karaoke Night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee, stars karaoke night was organised in collaboration with Cultural Theater at Punjab Arts Council on Thursday.

The chief guests of the karaoke night were Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while Manver Khan Afridi and Shama Adil performed the duties of the host.

Tariq Waraich, Kharo Azeem, Malik Arshad, Basharat Jafri, Azhar Kamil, Ali Zeib, Shahid Khan, Azeem Khan, Arshad and other singers performed on the karaoke night and got applause from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Naheed Manzoor said, "Our culture is our identity", adding history forgets those who have no identity.

"We are fortunate that our culture is admired all over the world", she added.

Addressing the function, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said, "Today we are proud of the blessing of freedom; behind it are the sacrifices of millions of martyrs".

He added that the arts council would continue to work for the welfare of artists, musicians and arts personalities and advance artists' skills.

Many people from the twin cities participated in the karaoke night.