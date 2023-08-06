Open Menu

PAC Organizes 'Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan' Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PAC organizes 'Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan' rally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Sunday organized the 'Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan' flag rally in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

The rally led by the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed started from Murree Road and culminated at the Arts Council.

The rally was accompanied by a musical band playing national anthems while the participants of the rally held the Pakistan flag in their hands and chanted Pakistan Zindabad.

Dozens of artists including Anjum Khabibi, Yar Muhammad Khan, Raja Abdul Sattar, Arshad Minhas, Sapna Shah, Saeed Anwar, Afzal Latifi, Arshad Khan, Anjam Abbasi, and others participated.

Addressing the rally, the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated the nation on the commencement of Independence Day celebrations and said that living nations celebrate their Independence Day with full enthusiasm.

He said that there was no substitute for freedom in the world and the world develops only in freedom.

"We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, thanks to whom we are breathing freely, according to the government's vision, Pakistan will soon emerge as a major economic power in the world," he added.

He further said, "Punjab Arts Council will organize various programs till August 14."At the end of the rally, a special prayer was offered for the security, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Murree Road Independence August Sunday Prayer From Government Pakistan Independence Day

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

11 seconds ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

57 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

2 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

18 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan